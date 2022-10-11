Meta Quest Pro Gives Snapdragon XR2+ Its Big Launch: Why It's The Chip To Watch

Qualcomm has introduced a new XR chip called the Snapdragon ​​XR2+ Gen 1, which is targeted at augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) applications. Notably, the latest Qualcomm chip has already found its way inside Meta's Quest Pro, which is arguably the most highly-anticipated XR product in a while and one of the most advanced of its kind.

The chipmaker claims that the Snapdragon ​​XR2+ Gen 1, which succeeds the Snapdragon XR2 5G Platform, offers "50% higher sustained power and 30% improved thermal performance." Thanks to an improved heat dissipation system, the power and performance gains allow the new Qualcomm chip to deliver more advanced multimedia experiences with deeper immersion provided by next-generation sensors.

Another core benefit is that the new chip is capable of advanced concurrent perception tech, which means more accurate head tracking, improved 3D rendering, limb movement capture, eye tracking, and video see-through. In light of that, it comes as no surprise that Meta's latest headset also touts more life-like avatars courtesy of eye tracking and the addition of legs to the virtual models that are walking around in the metaverse.