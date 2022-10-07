Acer Swift Edge Serves Up 16-Inch OLED Display And Ryzen Pro 6000

It's been 14 years since Apple launched the first generation MacBook Air — sparking the craze for thin and light laptops. Ever since, manufacturers have been involved in a never-ending quest to design notebooks thinner, sleeker, and lighter than their competitors. Undeniably, there is still an inherent cool factor attached to thin and light laptops. Given the significant consumer interest in such machines, it's hardly surprising for brands to try and cash in on this preference for super-sleek laptops. It is common, therefore, for all major laptop brands to have a lineup of "thin and light" laptops that specifically target this segment.

One of the companies that has excelled in the art of making thin and light laptops is Acer. Notable thin and light laptops from the company include the Acer Aspire S7 (from 2014) and the more recent Acer Swift X lineup. And by the looks of it, Acer seems to be in no mood to stop its attempts at making even thinner and lighter notebooks. The company recently announced the Acer Swift Edge, and it did so by making a rather specific claim. This new machine is touted to be the world's lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. Along with the claim of being the most lightweight machine in its class, the laptop boasts of some potent specs.