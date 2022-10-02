Today's Wordle Answer #470 - October 2, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer, in its Scottish context, means to part ways — and we know for sure that's what you don't want to do with your Wordle streak. So, if you're struggling with today's puzzle, here are some hints and tips to help you crack the code, and in record time, too. We'll reveal the full answer in the second section, so you can skip to that if you're tired of the mental gymnastics.

Today's word, like yesterday's, can function as both a noun and a verb. It has two vowels, "I" and "E," as the third and fifth letters, respectively. The word rhymes with design, and in its verb form, it means to twist or interlace something. You'd find [solution word] in a garden attached to stakes used in separating plots, or in a kitchen used to tie off little bags of herbs.