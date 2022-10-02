Today's Wordle Answer #470 - October 2, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer, in its Scottish context, means to part ways — and we know for sure that's what you don't want to do with your Wordle streak. So, if you're struggling with today's puzzle, here are some hints and tips to help you crack the code, and in record time, too. We'll reveal the full answer in the second section, so you can skip to that if you're tired of the mental gymnastics.
Today's word, like yesterday's, can function as both a noun and a verb. It has two vowels, "I" and "E," as the third and fifth letters, respectively. The word rhymes with design, and in its verb form, it means to twist or interlace something. You'd find [solution word] in a garden attached to stakes used in separating plots, or in a kitchen used to tie off little bags of herbs.
The answer is a type of rope
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#470 – October 2, 2022) is twine. Twine is a long, thin piece of rope or string made from two or more strands twisted together. The word twine has roots in the Middle English word "twin," which is from Old English's "twā," similar to the Middle Dutch word "twijn," all of which mean two (via Etymonline). With that context, it makes sense that "twine" is the base word of "intertwine," which means to twist, coil, or weave two or more things together.
It took us four guesses to solve the puzzle today, although it'd have been super satisfying to have done it in two tries, in the spirit of the day's answer. We went with the word clout as our first guess — another instance of rebellion against expert recommendations for Wordle starter words. That only turned one tile yellow, so like we did yesterday, we quit the revolt and used the word train next. That turned up some useful info, and after we followed with the word thine, the answer was apparent.