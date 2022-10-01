Today's Wordle Answer #469 - October 1, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a very common word; in fact, it's in the top 1% of popularly looked-up words, according to Merriam-Webster. You'd think that would make it super easy to guess, but sometimes the most obvious things are the hardest to notice. But like we always say, you're only ever six guesses away from a Wordle failure, and we don't want that. So, here are some hints to help you figure out the answer and preserve your streak. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section so you can skip on down if you want.
Today's word can be a verb or a noun, and it means to depart or go away from, or permission to do something, respectively. There are two vowels, "A" and "E," with the latter repeated as the second and fifth letter. The first letter is "L," and the word rhymes with grieve. Got it? Well done if you have! If you're unsure (and don't mind the spoiler), the answer follows immediately after the next image.
The answer also means an extended break from work
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (October 1, 2022 ) is "leave." The word has several meanings, including "to have as a remainder," in a mathematical context; to bequeath or arrange for someone else to inherit your property after your demise; or to cause something or someone to remain in a certain condition (via Merriam-Webster).
The word leave has roots (no pun intended) in Old English "læfan" which means "to allow to remain in the same state or condition or allow to survive" or "to bequeath (a heritage)." It also has some origin in Proto-Germanic "laibjanan," which means to leave or to be left over (via Etymonline).
It took most players 4.3 guesses to figure out today's answer, but luckily, it only took us three, which is much quicker than yesterday's puzzle. We went with the word "brown" as our first guess, but that failed to turn any tiles green. Then we repented of our rebellion against expert-recommended Wordle starting words and chose WordleBot's current favorite, "slate", as our second guess. That paid off, and provided enough info for us to guess the answer correctly on the third try. We hope you arrive at the answer much faster!