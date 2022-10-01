Today's Wordle Answer #469 - October 1, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a very common word; in fact, it's in the top 1% of popularly looked-up words, according to Merriam-Webster. You'd think that would make it super easy to guess, but sometimes the most obvious things are the hardest to notice. But like we always say, you're only ever six guesses away from a Wordle failure, and we don't want that. So, here are some hints to help you figure out the answer and preserve your streak. We'll also do a full reveal of the solution word in the second section so you can skip on down if you want.

Today's word can be a verb or a noun, and it means to depart or go away from, or permission to do something, respectively. There are two vowels, "A" and "E," with the latter repeated as the second and fifth letter. The first letter is "L," and the word rhymes with grieve. Got it? Well done if you have! If you're unsure (and don't mind the spoiler), the answer follows immediately after the next image.