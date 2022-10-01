Coinbase Vs. Gemini: The Big Differences Between The Crypto Exchanges Explained

Cryptocurrency traders will be intimately familiar with the names Gemini and Coinbase. Earthweb reports that about 18,000 companies accept cryptocurrency as a payment option in place of fiat products, and that more than 300 million people worldwide use these digital currency alternatives in 2022.

This doesn't mean that everyone approaching the crypto marketplace will understand the landscape of available wallet and trading platforms out there; Time reports that 55% of Bitcoin owners purchased their first crypto assets in the last year, for example. Novice investors are turning to the cryptocurrency space for a variety of reasons, but selecting a cryptocurrency trading platform to support ongoing interaction with the marketplace is crucial, just as it would be for any other investment efforts.

Two of the best options for traders are Gemini and Coinbase because they support a large volume of unique coins and are available to users in many different geographical locations. Weighing up the positive and negative aspects of each platform is a crucial step in making the right first move into cryptocurrencies. With these key features in mind, choosing the right one for your needs will set you on the right path.