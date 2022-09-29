This Graveyard Of Suns Bigger Than The Milky Way Challenges What We Know About Our Galaxy

The formation of massive stars and the beginning of their death with a supernova is quite a cosmic sight, but their eventual descent toward becoming a black hole is an even bigger astrophysical mystery. However, the story doesn't end there. Experts at the University of Sydney have now discovered a massive graveyard of dead stars that are now living either as neutron stars or black holes.

And this is no small cosmic cemetery. The team behind the research, which has been published in "Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society," estimates that this burial ground of dead suns is roughly three times taller than the Milky Way itself. Claimed to be the first scientific map of its kind, the team started by retracing the path of a star's evolution and the eventual transformation into a black hole or a neutron star.

However, finding the graveyard was no easy task, because in the millions of years since their creation and death, the galaxy itself has transformed and is now buzzing with new stars. Instead, the team took into account motion dynamics like the push from a supernova explosion to predict where the dead bodies of stars will eventually land in the vast expanse. But it was no easy task and was only made possible with complex models that were fed details like a star's genesis spot, position at death, and the dispersal pattern while the galaxy itself continued to evolve.