The Real Reason Why The Linux Logo Is A Penguin

There are many examples of memorable logos associated with various applications in the tech-sphere, one of which is the penguin image, most notably associated with Linux, a well-known open-source operating system. There is usually a number of reasons why a company would choose a certain emblem to represent its brand, as well as the services it offers. Quite often, the symbol signifies something important to the individual or group that started the enterprise.

Larry Ewing

Based on Linux's official website (archived webpage), the decision to make the penguin the main mascot of the company was made by Linux's creator, Linus Torvalds. According to Larry Ewing ⁠— the designer credited for illustrating the final icon ⁠— the image was the synthesis of various brainstorming sessions conducted through a mailing list and was initially brought up by Alan Cox, then a Linux programmer who was instrumental in the early development stages of Linux (via The Register). The design beat the many contenders presented during a competition that was also launched at the time for the purpose of picking the company's main monogram.