The Real Reason Why The Linux Logo Is A Penguin
There are many examples of memorable logos associated with various applications in the tech-sphere, one of which is the penguin image, most notably associated with Linux, a well-known open-source operating system. There is usually a number of reasons why a company would choose a certain emblem to represent its brand, as well as the services it offers. Quite often, the symbol signifies something important to the individual or group that started the enterprise.
Based on Linux's official website (archived webpage), the decision to make the penguin the main mascot of the company was made by Linux's creator, Linus Torvalds. According to Larry Ewing — the designer credited for illustrating the final icon — the image was the synthesis of various brainstorming sessions conducted through a mailing list and was initially brought up by Alan Cox, then a Linux programmer who was instrumental in the early development stages of Linux (via The Register). The design beat the many contenders presented during a competition that was also launched at the time for the purpose of picking the company's main monogram.
Linus Torvalds thought a penguin exemplified Linux's excellence
In an archived Linux Australia post — wherein the penguin was dubbed as "Tux, the Aussie Penguin," the name short for "Torvalds UniX" — Torvalds stated that he wasn't interested in a serious "corporate" design to associate with his company and that he found a bulk of the logo options presented to him lacking in excitement. Instead, he preferred "something fun and sympathetic," which a chubby smiling penguin appearing to be content after a satisfying meal seemed to exemplify in spades.
"Some people have told me they don't think a fat penguin really embodies the grace of Linux, which just tells me they have never seen [an] angry penguin charging at them in excess of 100mph," Torvalds reportedly wrote in a now-archived Usenet post when he first announced Linux 2.0 in 1996. "They'd be a lot more careful about what they say if they had."
According to National Geographic, the aquatic flightless bird has the keen ability to swim long distances and mask itself from dangerous predators while in motion. Additionally, penguins also make loyal life partners and even more considerate parents to their young.
The inception of Linux's Tux, the Australian penguin
The archived Linux web page that expands on the origins of the operating system's famous penguin brand suggests that Torvalds' memorable time in the land down under is one of the reasons we now have the beloved sea animal as the company's insignia. During a trip to Canberra, Torvalds and his travel party visited a city zoo that showcased a penguin. The animal apparently took a small nibble of Torvalds' finger, an event the founder affectionally claimed to have infected him with a deep passion for penguins. Of course, when the time came to pick a trademark image for Linux, picking his favorite animal as a possibility was a no-brainer.
Ultimately, if earlier allegedly verbatim quotes of his are to be believed, it sounds like Torvalds wanted Linux to be remembered not just as a well-rounded operating system any computer user can grow to favor over other options, but one that people can enjoy exploring and learning to navigate. "Don't take the penguin too seriously. It's supposed to be kind of goofy and fun, that's the whole point," Torvalds explained, according to Linux Australia.