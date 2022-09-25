Today's Wordle Answer #463 - September 25, 2022 Solution And Hints

New week, new Wordle! However, you might not be sharing in the excitement if today's puzzle is proving to be a hard nut to crack, and we want to fix that. Read on for hints and tips to help you unravel the mystery or skip to the second section to see the full answer if you prefer.

Today's word is most commonly used in its verb form. The answer means to accept someone into a hospital or clinic or to allow someone entry and grant membership in a union or institution. There are two vowels in this word, "A" and "I", as the first and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The last letter is "T," and the word rhymes with "Brad Pitt." If these hints have set off the lightbulb for you, awesome! If you're still unsure, don't worry: we reveal the answer to the puzzle immediately after the next image.