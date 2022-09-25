Today's Wordle Answer #463 - September 25, 2022 Solution And Hints
New week, new Wordle! However, you might not be sharing in the excitement if today's puzzle is proving to be a hard nut to crack, and we want to fix that. Read on for hints and tips to help you unravel the mystery or skip to the second section to see the full answer if you prefer.
Today's word is most commonly used in its verb form. The answer means to accept someone into a hospital or clinic or to allow someone entry and grant membership in a union or institution. There are two vowels in this word, "A" and "I", as the first and fourth letters, respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The last letter is "T," and the word rhymes with "Brad Pitt." If these hints have set off the lightbulb for you, awesome! If you're still unsure, don't worry: we reveal the answer to the puzzle immediately after the next image.
The solution is synonymous with confess
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#463 – September 25, 2022) is admit. Aside from the definitions we supplied in the first section, it means to acknowledge one's shortcomings or mistakes or to permit something. The word is from Latin's "admittere," which is itself from "ad," meaning "to," and "mittere," meaning "let go, send." The Latin word means to allow someone or something to enter, according to Etymonline.
Kicking against the rules didn't work out in our favor with yesterday's puzzle, so today we went with one of WordleBot's top recommended starter words, crane. We had to follow up with the words broad and daisy before we arrived at the answer, but it would probably have taken more guesses to solve the puzzle if we started with our other more rebellious word, flour. We hope this article helps you turn your tiles green in even fewer tries.