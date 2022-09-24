Today's Wordle Answer #462 - September 24, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a verb that means "to cause irritation," and the puzzle might already be causing you irritation if you're finding it difficult to solve. So, here are some hints and tips to help you turn your tiles green and preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, and you can just skip on down if you're tired of the head-scratching.

Today's word is also a noun, in which context it's a barred frame used for cooking over an open fire. As a verb, if you [solution word] something, you rub it on a rough surface and thereby shred it into small particles. There are two vowels in this word, "A" and "E", as the third and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. Here's the last hint so we don't give too much away: like yesterday's answer, the first letter is a "G."