Today's Wordle Answer #462 - September 24, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a verb that means "to cause irritation," and the puzzle might already be causing you irritation if you're finding it difficult to solve. So, here are some hints and tips to help you turn your tiles green and preserve your streak. We'll also reveal the full solution in the second section, and you can just skip on down if you're tired of the head-scratching.
Today's word is also a noun, in which context it's a barred frame used for cooking over an open fire. As a verb, if you [solution word] something, you rub it on a rough surface and thereby shred it into small particles. There are two vowels in this word, "A" and "E", as the third and fifth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. Here's the last hint so we don't give too much away: like yesterday's answer, the first letter is a "G."
The answer rhymes with wait
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#462 – September 24, 2022 ) is "grate." Apart from the definitions we've supplied above, a grate is a fireplace, but the word also doubles as a verb that means to grind or gnash noisily, or to make a harsh, rasping sound (via Merriam-Webster). Also, you'd say someone or something is grating on your nerves if they're seriously pissing you off.
In its noun form, the word "grate" is of French origin. It stems from Old French "grater," or from Latin "grata," meaning lattice, which is itself from Latin "cratis," meaning wickerwork. As a verb, "grate" is of Germanic origin; from "kratzen," meaning to scratch.
Today would have been a good day to play by the rulebook and use one of WordleBot's expert-recommended starter words, crane or slate, since both would have turned more than two tiles green. Unfortunately, we relapsed into our rebellion and started guessing with the word slice, and it took five tries to solve the puzzle. We hope you crush it much faster.