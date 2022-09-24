How To Fix A Netflix App That Keeps Crashing On iPhone

If you find yourself continually trying to watch something on Netflix to no avail thanks to a crashing app, you need not worry. There are a few reasons the app may be acting this way, but they can also be fixed. It could be related to anything from needing to restart your iPhone to a faulty internet connection.

Sometimes the Netflix app will crash right when you open it, so you can't even browse it to begin with. In other cases, the app may crash when you try to search the Netflix catalog, start to play a show or movie, or when you try to download one. More than likely, you'll be able to get Netflix working again by either updating the app on the device, restarting your iPhone, or closing other apps that are running in the background. In this article we'll show you how to fix Netflix crashing depending on when it does so.