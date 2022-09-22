Samsung Brings Two Rugged Galaxy Devices To The U.S.

Samsung is introducing a couple of tough new devices in the United States, though neither one is aimed at the general public. Instead, the rugged gadgets are being pitched to frontline workers and people whose jobs take them into tough environments. Both a smartphone and a tablet are on offer, each one with physical features that enhance their durability, as well as software that promises to add an extra level of security. Other features include 5G connectivity, which allows for fast data transfer speeds in areas that support it, and replaceable batteries.

The new phone is called the Galaxy XCover6 Pro, while Samsung's rugged tablet will be sold as the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro. The South Korean company claims to have improved the devices' resistance against vibration, humidity, altitude, and temperature without packing on too much extra weight. Although durable smartphones and tablets have existed for a while, bigger tech companies have dipped further into the market in recent months. Apple's current top-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra, was also presented as a piece of tech that can operate in extremely harsh conditions.

In a statement, Samsung's Vice President and Head of Mobile B2B at Samsung Electronics America, Chris Balcik, explained exactly what the devices were designed for. He says: "With durable, water-resistant designs, replaceable batteries and 5G connectivity capabilities, these devices help frontline and field workers get the job done from anywhere there's a connection, whether they're on their feet, in trucks or at stores."