Today's Wordle Answer #458 - September 20, 2022 Solution And Hints

If you're struggling to solve today's Wordle puzzle, here are some hints and tips to help you turn your tiles green and preserve your streak. You can also skip to the second section to see the full solution if you prefer to avoid the mental gymnastics.

Today's word is an adverb of comparison that qualifies two things as happening in the same manner, form, or degree. It is also an adjective that describes people, things, or events that are extremely similar without being identical. Also, there are three vowels in this word: "A," "I," and "E," as the first, third, and fifth letters, respectively. If you're the kind of player to use vowel-heavy starting words like adieu or audio, you'd totally knock today's puzzle out of the park.

We don't want to give too much away for the sake of players who like to work for their win, so those are all the hints we'll supply for today's puzzle. If you don't mind the spoiler, however, you'll find the answer below the next image.