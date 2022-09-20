Today's Wordle Answer #458 - September 20, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you're struggling to solve today's Wordle puzzle, here are some hints and tips to help you turn your tiles green and preserve your streak. You can also skip to the second section to see the full solution if you prefer to avoid the mental gymnastics.
Today's word is an adverb of comparison that qualifies two things as happening in the same manner, form, or degree. It is also an adjective that describes people, things, or events that are extremely similar without being identical. Also, there are three vowels in this word: "A," "I," and "E," as the first, third, and fifth letters, respectively. If you're the kind of player to use vowel-heavy starting words like adieu or audio, you'd totally knock today's puzzle out of the park.
We don't want to give too much away for the sake of players who like to work for their win, so those are all the hints we'll supply for today's puzzle. If you don't mind the spoiler, however, you'll find the answer below the next image.
The answer rhymes with spike
The answer to today's Wordle puzzle (#458 – September 20, 2022) is alike. The word is used to qualify something or someone as being very similar to another. The word has roots in the Old English words "anlig" or "onlic," meaning similar or resembling, according to Etymonline. You'll find alike in the popular phrase "look-alike," which describes a person who bears a strong resemblance to another (especially a celebrity, like that viral Ryan Reynolds look-alike from TikTok).
Unlike yesterday's puzzle, which only took us three attempts, we solved today's puzzle in six attempts. We started guessing with the word grief, then followed up with the words shire, juice, and white before arriving at the answer, which was frustrating because we already had two correct letters down pat from the second guess. Still, we're comforted that we solved the puzzle in time to preserve our streak and provide you with these pointers. WordleBot said it would have solved the puzzle in four guesses, but we hope you crush it in much fewer tries.