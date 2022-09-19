Today's Wordle Answer #457 - September 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

New week, new Wordle! We hope you had a great weekend, and to kick off the Wordle week on that note, here are some hints and tips to help you solve today's puzzle. We'll do a full reveal in the second section, so you can skip to that if you'd rather not do the brain-racking. Here's the answer to yesterday's Wordle puzzle if you missed it.

Today's word describes a brief period of time or an instant, which is how long we hope it takes you to solve the puzzle. The word can be both a noun and a verb, it rhymes with "ice," and ends with those same three letters. As a verb, it means to haul something in and secure it with a small rope. If these hints have set off the light bulb for you, well done! If you're still unsure, check out the answer below the next image.