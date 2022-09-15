EcoFlow Delta 2 Review: Catching Up With The Times

Portable power stations are becoming more popular and more important today as our homes fill up with gadgets and consumer electronics. There are quite a few brands rising to the top in this still-nascent market, and they're mostly competing on design and a few special features here and there. EcoFlow is one of the trailblazers of this industry, and we've reviewed some of the key products it has launched over the past two years or so. Now the brand is coming full circle and going back to its roots, finally upgrading its inaugural power station with features you'd expect today. The new EcoFlow Delta 2 is that blast from the past, and we took it for a ride to see if there is still room for this upgraded pioneer.

You have to give props to EcoFlow for sticking with a recognizable design since its first portable power station launched on Kickstarter in 2019. All of its Delta portable power stations share the same basic appearance, differing only in size or, in the case of the Pro line, wheels. That particular aesthetic somewhat resembles a tall cooler with fixed handles sticking out from the sides, which are actually the front and back of the power station. They make for easier carrying, but the handles also make it impossible to stash the Delta 2 efficiently in cramped spaces.

That was how the original EcoFlow Delta looked three years ago, and that is how the new Delta 2 looks today, as well. There are differences, of course, but they're subtle and almost unnoticeable unless you really look for them. The EcoFlow Delta 2 is larger but lighter, for one. But the biggest difference is that almost all of the ports and connections have been relocated to the front and back of the chassis where the handles are. This minimizes where the cords and cables will stick out and indirectly protects the cords because you can push the power station all the way against a wall.