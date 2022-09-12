Google Spins Out Aalyria To Make Lasers SpaceX Might Be Jealous Of

Google's bets at revolutionizing internet and connectivity services haven't really paid off despite the promising outlook and bold promises. Projects like the balloon-powered internet-beaming system called Loon and free Wi-Fi at railway stations have failed to take off over the years. The company has now decided to spin off another bundle of similar ambitions, but this one actually sounds even more advanced than what SpaceX has achieved so far with internet-beaming Starlink satellites.

Say hello to Aalyria Technologies, a startup led by Google veterans that has developed laser-based systems promising gigabit connectivity virtually anywhere on the planet, as well as a software suite that covers land, air, sea, and space connectivity by weaving them into a connected mesh. Dubbed Tightbeam, the atmospheric laser communications system is claimed to transfer data "faster than any other solutions available today and covering greater distances than previously imagined."

Tightbeam will touch every connectivity pasture that is available out there, from terrestrial and airborne to ground-space direct channels. The most significant advantage of this lasers-based communication system is that there is no data packet degradation irrespective of the weather. According to Aalyria, the innovation can be deployed to supercharge everything from on-plane Wi-Fi to cellular connectivity on mobile devices and satellites. Thanks to a novel integration of hardware and algorithms, the laser-based communication system predicts the effects of nuisances like rain and then reverses the effect synthetically to preserve the signal strength.