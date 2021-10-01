YouTube TV will keep offering NBC channels…for now

YouTube TV and NBCUniversal recently went public with their dispute over a new agreement that will allow the streaming television service to continue offering NBC channels. While NBCU called on YouTube TV subscribers to message the company about the matter and potentially switch to a different service provider, YouTube went in a different direction: it promised to lower its monthly fee and encouraged users to sign up for Peacock if the channels are removed.

The issue between NBCUniversal and YouTube TV is both simple and increasingly common: the current agreement that allows YouTube TV to offer around 14 NBCU channels is set to expire. The two companies were unable to come to an agreement on new terms for a deal renewal, meaning that without a new deal, the channels would be removed from YouTube TV upon the current deal’s expiration.

YouTube said earlier this month that if a new deal couldn’t be reached, it would cut the cost of its monthly service by ten bucks to $55/month; it likewise said that customers who wanted to watch NBC content could sign up for the Peacock streaming service. Whether YouTube TV’s willingness to drop the channels and cut its price played a role in the latest development is unclear.

YouTube TV has received an extension for the current deal that was set to expire in recent hours; that means the NBC channels weren’t removed at midnight Eastern time as expected, but a new deal still hasn’t been penned. NBCUniversal confirmed the deal extension in a statement to Vulture.

According to the media company, it and YouTube TV will “continue talks” over the terms for a new deal, but there’s no guarantee one will ultimately be made. The company also didn’t reveal how long the extension will last, so it’s possible the drama isn’t over yet. In the meantime, however, you can continue to watch Syfy and your other favorite NBC channels on YouTube TV.