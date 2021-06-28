YouTube Theater will bring live concerts and events starting this summer

YouTube is the latest video company to set its sights on physical spaces, sort of. The company has penned a multi-year deal with Hollywood Park that grants it the naming rights for a massive performance venue. Going forward, this destination will be known as YouTube Theater, operating as a space for everything from esports competitions and live concerts to comedy and YouTube Creator events.

Hollywood Park is a massive mixed-use setting in California that will be completed this summer. YouTube partnered with Hollywood Park to score the naming rights to its 6,000-seat venue, which it named YouTube Theater. This is the first time the video platform has made a move into physical entertainment spaces.

The venue was created for live performances, including things like concerts and comedy shows. A number of artists have already confirmed plans to play shows at YouTube Theater, including Pitbull, the LA Azules, Alejandro Sanz, and others. According to the announcement, the venue will give artists access to “premium finishes” and top-tier tech designed to “elevate” the experience for fans.

Visitors can expect to find a huge YouTube play button icon outside of the performance venue; it will be digital and will include interactive entertainment like mirroring visitors on the screen. The interior, meanwhile, will feature a dynamic digital wall that will showcase artists and YouTube creators.

Overall, the venue features three stories and is a massive 227,000sqft, 6,100 of which goes to the stage. The venue also features 140 seats situated in a 3,500sqft private club for notable guests; this is joined by six luxury boxes. According to the company, YouTube Theater’s first event will take place at some point in the middle of summer.