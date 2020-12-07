YouTube makes first 19 James Bond movies free to stream in the US

YouTube has a special treat for its users in the US: the first 19 James Bond movies. Anyone can stream the movies for free now directly on the YouTube Movies account, the same one that offers up a variety of films for digital rental and purchase; the company also has many movies that are streamed for free with advertisements.

The offerings cover the earlier decades of the James Bond franchise, kicking off with the initial movie Dr. No starring the late Sean Connery all the way up through the Pierce Brosnan age with titles like Goldeneye. You’ll have to look elsewhere for the latest movies featuring Daniel Craig.

If you search for James Bond movies on the YouTube Movies channel, you’ll note duplicates for the titles that can be streamed for free — they appear alongside digital purchase and rental options for those who want to stream the movies without advertisements.

It’s unclear whether the free ad-supported options will be a permanent addition to YouTube Movies’ free offerings or if they’re a limited promotion to draw more users to the service. The platform offers other free classics like Over the Top, Hang ‘Em High, Teen Wolf, A Fistful of Dynamite, Man of the East, and more.

There’s a big benefit to watching movies on YouTube: the platform is available on nearly any device that offers the YouTube app or a web browser, including mobile, desktop, smart TVs, streaming boxes, and even custom home entertainment systems.