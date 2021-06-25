Yet another Galaxy Quest TV show teased, but will it actually happen?

It seems there’s yet another Galaxy Quest TV show in the pipeline, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about plans to bring the sci-fi comedy movie to the small screen. Amazon revealed intentions to create a Galaxy Quest television adaptation several years ago, which fell flat, followed by an attempt to revive the project in 2017 with a new writer.

It’s unclear whether anything will actually come of Amazon’s Galaxy Quest project — it has been a long time since we’ve gotten an update on the plan. However, it seems we may not need the Internet retailer to bring the show to the small screen, with Simon Pegg and Georgia Pritchett writing their own adaptation.

Galaxy Quest is a comedy science fiction movie that was released in 1999 with some big-name actors like Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman. The television adaptation first announced in 2015 didn’t work out due to star Alan Rickman’s unfortunate death in 2016.

In 2017, it was announced that Paul Scheer has been tapped to rewrite the series, but we haven’t heard much since then. News about this new adaptation effort was revealed by Pritchett during an interview with UK publication The Times [paywall].

Galaxy Quest‘s surprise spike in popularity, which has endured among science-fiction and Star Trek fans for the last 20 or so years, is underscored by repeated efforts to bring the series to television. However, it has been more than six years of teasing on this front, leaving fans to wonder whether any of these projects will ultimately follow through.