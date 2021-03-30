Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is DxOMark’s new king

Xiaomi had a rather big day to day, announcing a handful of new devices, not all of them smartphones. The Mi 11 Ultra, of course, is the highlight of its night and it’s not really that surprising given all the specs and features it carries inside its unsurprisingly expensive package. As expected, the camera system, which is housed in what may be the largest bump we’ve laid eyes on a phone, is one of the core pillars of the Mi 11 Ultra and it may have paid off if DxOMark’s early evaluation is anything to go by.

Almost everything about the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s cameras, at least the ones on the back, are big. It has the 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 for its main camera, one of if not the largest in the smartphone market, and two 48MP Sony IMX586 sensors, one for the periscope style 5x optical zoom and the other for the 128-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. And thanks to the 1.1-inch touch screen beside the cameras, they make for great selfie shooters as well.

DxOMark hasn’t published its full analysis just yet but it already revealed the Mi 11 Ultra’s scores. Just by looking at the figures, you can already tell it gets the highest marks in most of the key aspects of the benchmark, like Exposure, Color, and Autofocus. Curiously, the phone doesn’t score as high when it comes to Night and Bokeh tests but it isn’t far from the leading contender.

That leading contender has, of course, traditionally been Huawei’s latest smartphones. But with an overall score of 143, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra leaves the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ eating its dust. Then again, unlike most Xiaomi phones, this one is also priced like an expensive high-end flagship.

Of course, not everyone subscribes to DxOMark’s testing methods and results and some will anxiously await other reviews. Needless to say, if the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is anywhere close to what DxOMark has seen, Huawei definitely has reason to be worried.