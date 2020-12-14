Xbox Series X|S can connect to original Xbox through system link

With the Xbox One, Microsoft focused a lot on backward compatibility and bringing a number of games from previous generations forward. That same focus remains in the new generation, but today we’re learning that it applies to more than just games. As it turns out, the Xbox Series X|S are capable of connecting to other Xbox consoles across generations to play games over system link.

While there isn’t a whole lot of need for a feature like system link in the age of internet-connected gaming, back in the days of the OG Xbox it was a handy feature to play local multiplayer games outside of split screen. Perhaps the most notable title to support system link was Halo: Combat Evolved, which allowed for as many as 16 players spread across four consoles.

System link might be a relic of the past, but it’s not a dead feature in the Xbox family. As MVG reports in a new video (which you can see embedded above), system link is still alive and well the in the latest consoles from Microsoft, as an Xbox Series S can connect to an original Xbox and play system link games.

In fact, MVG gets a system link session of Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge – a game that was exclusive to the original Xbox – up and running across four different generations of hardware. The console lineup includes an OG Xbox, an Xbox 360 S, a base Xbox One, and the Xbox Series S.

So, system link might not be as necessary a feature now that every Xbox rolling off the production line is capable of connecting to the internet (and expected to, even), but it is nice to see that all these years later, it’s a feature that Microsoft supports. Be sure to check out the video embedded above, and let us know if you’ll be hosting any LAN parties with an Xbox Series X|S now that we know the feature is still supported.