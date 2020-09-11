Xbox Series X supports Dolby’s latest tech, but you’ll need more than just the console

Microsoft revealed a lot of information about the Xbox Series X and Series S this week, including the fact that both consoles will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound in the future. Today, Dolby is giving us a better idea of what to expect from those technologies on Xbox Series X/S, while at the same time clarifying that folks will need more than just the console to tap into Dolby Atmos.

In a tweet today, Dolby confirmed that Xbox Series X and Series S will be the “first consoles ever” to support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. While Dolby Atmos will be available at launch for both consoles, we’re told that Dolby Vision is simply “coming soon.” In a promotional page on Dolby’s website, the company says that Dolby Atmos will be arriving in 2021 and that it will “unlock the most realistic and lifelike visuals the game has to offer, with brightness, contrast, color, and depth that goes beyond even traditional HDR games.”

Introducing the next level of gaming.⁣

⁣

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are the first consoles ever with gaming in Dolby Vision® (coming soon) and Dolby Atmos® (available at launch).⁣⁣

⁣⁣@Xbox, welcome to gaming in Dolby. https://t.co/5lkpVT8ntb — Dolby (@Dolby) September 10, 2020

Those with home theater sets up are likely already aware of the requirements for Dolby Atmos, but for those who aren’t familiar, Dolby clarified things in a follow-up tweet. “To experience Dolby Atmos with the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, you’ll need a TV, soundbar, or home theater system that’s enabled with Dolby Atmos,” the company said. “There are many manufacturers and models to choose from, so you have plenty of options for your budget and setup.”

Elsewhere, Dolby says that those who have already paid for Dolby Atmos for Headphones on Xbox One will be able to continue using it while noting that this Xbox Series X/S integration is not a new subscription. While Dolby Atmos on Xbox Series X/S doesn’t require a separate purchase from Dolby itself, users will still need to download the Dolby Access app to get it to work on those.

So, Xbox Series X and Series S are getting a pretty major boost from Dolby in the next generation. There’s no doubt we’ll hear more about Dolby’s technologies as we get closer to the launch of these new consoles, so stay tuned for more.