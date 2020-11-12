Xbox Series X/S just set a new record

Given the speed at which Xbox Series X pre-orders sold out earlier in the year, we had an inkling that Microsoft was headed for a big launch day. Launch day came and went earlier this week, and now Xbox boss Phil Spencer has given us an update on initial Xbox Series X sales. As it turns out, Xbox Series X is off to a better start than any other Xbox console that came before it.

That’s according to a new statement published by Spencer on Twitter, which you can see embedded below. “Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history,” Spencer wrote. “In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever.”

Thank you for supporting the largest launch in Xbox history. In 24 hrs more new consoles sold, in more countries, than ever before. We’re working with retail to resupply as quickly as possible. You continue to show us the connective power of play is more important than ever. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) November 12, 2020

Spencer doesn’t share any hard numbers, but elsewhere on Twitter, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad notes that the previous best console launch for Microsoft was that of the Xbox One, which moved 1 million units in its first 24 hours. Since we have hard numbers for the Xbox One, it’s safe to assume that Xbox Series X/S sold more than 1 million units on launch day, Ahmad says.

The previous largest launch for the Xbox brand was the Xbox One which sold over 1 million units in 24 hours across 13 launch markets. We can infer Series X|S is over 1m from this. Although not too surprising given it launched in 37 markets. Hopefully Microsoft shares hard data https://t.co/tWxxxkZNEH — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 12, 2020

That the Xbox Series X/S would see more sales than the Xbox One isn’t exactly shocking for the simple reason that the Xbox Series X/S is launching in more regions around the world – 37 markets vs the 13 markets that the Xbox One launched in. With that in mind, it’s possible that the Xbox Series X/S outsold the Xbox One by a significant margin, but it’s impossible to say until Microsoft actually shares sales numbers.

Of course, the amount Microsoft can sell is ultimately limited by available stock, and having enough stock is something that’s been complicated by the pandemic. Indeed, it’s essentially impossible to get an Xbox Series X at this point in the week, and there’s no indication of when Microsoft will be able to restock retailers. We’ll see what happens from here, so stay tuned for more.