Xbox Series X restocked at GameStop, but with a catch

Those of you trying to get your hands on an Xbox Series X might have some luck today at GameStop. While the console’s underpowered counterpart, the Xbox Series S, has been a little easier to find in recent days, the Xbox Series X still seems to be as hard to find as ever. That’s what makes this particular GameStop restock exciting – assuming you’re willing to put up with limited buying options.

Those looking to pick up an Xbox Series X from GameStop don’t have the option of paying for one in full. Instead, buyers will have to purchase the console through Xbox All Access, which splits up the cost of the Xbox Series X and 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate into 24 monthly payments. That comes in at $34.99 per month for two years, so if you don’t have $500 on hand to put toward an Xbox Series X right this instant, this could be a good option.

Of course, not everyone wants to pay for 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and there’s no denying that add-on makes this much more expensive than just buying an Xbox Series X on its own. The Xbox Series X is available through Xbox All Access with 0% APR for those who qualify, and while that’s nice, the total price you’ll pay for the entire package over 24 months is $839.76. If we assume $499.99 for the console and $14.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, that works out to $859.75 total, so you’re essentially saving $20 over purchasing the console and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate separately by going the All Access route.

So, All Access is definitely worth it, assuming that you qualify for it, you pay off the full cost within 24 months, and you’ll actually get some use out of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Keep in mind that Ultimate includes Game Pass for both Xbox and PC (along with game streaming to Android devices) and Xbox Live Gold. Most Xbox Series X users will want to have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, and while the necessity of Xbox Game Pass is more down to preference, it does provide a good value in terms of the games it offers.

In the end, if you’re looking for an Xbox Series X and want to have one as soon as possible, Xbox All Access could be the way to go as long as you’re okay with committing to paying it off over two years. As always, we’ll be keeping an eye out for more Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 restocks, so stay tuned for more.