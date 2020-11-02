Xbox Series X media app lineup headlined by Apple TV

Entertainment apps have become mainstays on game consoles, and today, we’re learning just which apps the Xbox Series X will support at launch. It’s safe to say that if your Xbox One has turned into something of a multimedia box instead of just a games console, the Xbox Series X will be able to fill those shoes quite nicely, as it’ll launch with support for a number of streaming apps on day one.

The same applies to Xbox Series S as well, so those opting for Microsoft’s less expensive console will still be able to get their streaming kicks on day one. The list of streaming apps that will be available on Xbox Series X/S, according to Microsoft, includes “Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket and more.”

The “more” in this case seems to be Apple TV, which got its own dedicated section in today’s announcement. The Apple TV app will be going live alongside all the others on November 10th, and it’ll be available across both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Microsoft says that those who download the app to one of these new consoles can get a seven day free trial of Apple TV+ beginning on November 10th, but that isn’t any different than the standard trial Apple usually to offer.

In any case, Microsoft also said today that your streaming apps should look better on Xbox Series X/S than they did on Xbox One, thanks to the fact that the consoles support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Of course, the app you’re using needs to support those too, and apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu do just that.

So, if you were worried that Xbox Series X/S wouldn’t have your streaming apps of choice available from the get-go, it looks like you can worry no longer – assuming you use the streaming that are listed above, at least. Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch in the United States on November 10th.