Xbox Series X launch title The Falconeer spreads to PS5, PS4, and Switch this summer

While the launch lineups for both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X were rather slim, one game that got some got some attention in the early days of the generation was The Falconeer. The Falconeer was a launch title for the Xbox Series X, though it also appeared on PC at the same time, but now publisher Wired Productions has confirmed the release date for the game on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

The Falconeer will be launching on those three platforms on August 5th, 2021. The version that releases on PS4, PS5, and Switch is actually called The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which includes “a huge number of updates” and every DLC pack that’s been released for the base game since its debut on Xbox Series X and PC.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will actually be launching alongside a new DLC expansion called The Edge of the World. Details are somewhat thin, but Wired Productions and developer Tomas Sala did say that the expansion will add new “side quests, map locations, a self-contained story, and a myriad new items,” to the game. The Edge of the World will be included in The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, while those on Xbox and PC will be able to purchase the DLC separately.

It sounds like The Falconeer will run at 60 frames per second on Switch, PS4, and PS5, but PS5 players will be able to crank the resolution up to 4K as well. DualSense haptic feedback will also be available in the PS5 version, and those who purchase on PlayStation will get the game for both PS4 and PS5 too. The Falconeer is up for pre-order digitally from both the Switch eShop and the PlayStation Store for $29.99 beginning today.

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will also be getting a retail release – a relative rarity for among indie games these days. While the PS4 and PS5 physical edition will cost the same amount as digital copies – $29.99 – on Switch we’re looking at a bit of a price hike, as retail copies will cost $34.99.