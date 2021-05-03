Xbox Series X just gave an FPS boost to a ton of games

For the past couple of months, Microsoft has been working with developers to introduce a feature called FPS Boost in certain games from the past generation. FPS Boost essentially does what it says on the tin – it leverages the increased power of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S to increase framerates in older games. Today, Microsoft announced the largest drop of FPS Boost games yet, vastly expanding the number of games that support the feature.

Many of these games support 60Hz – and therefore have a max framerate of 60 fps – when played on an Xbox Series X, but a number of them support 120Hz refresh rates as well, meaning the max framerate in those games is 120 fps. Of course, you’ll need a display that supports 120Hz in order to play games at that kind of framerate, but if you do, then you can expect framerates that have rarely been seen on consoles up to this point.

Larry Hyrb – otherwise known as Xbox’s Major Nelson – has been keeping a running list of FPS Boost games over on his website. According to him, there are now 97 games that support FPS Boost in some fashion, which is a huge increase from the 25 or so that supported the feature before today.

Some notable additions to the list include a collection of titles from the Assassin’s Creed series: Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered, Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection, and Assassin’s Creed Unity. Dragon Age: Inquisition has also found its way to the list, as have Halo Wars 2 and Halo: Spartan Assault. There are a ton of LEGO games that support FPS Boost as of today as well, along with indie games like My Time at Portia, Overcooked! 2, and Don’t Starve: Giant Edition.

To see all of the FPS Boost newcomers, check out the Major Nelson link we’ve included above. Microsoft is planning to add FPS Boost to more games as time goes on, so we’ll let you know when that happens.