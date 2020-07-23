Xbox Series X game showcase today: How and when to watch

It’s a big day for Xbox fans and, indeed, anyone who is looking forward to the next generation. Later today, Microsoft is hosting a game showcase for Xbox Series X in which it will show off a number of first-party games that are currently in development at its various Xbox Game Studios. Halo Infinite is the headliner of this event, so it’ll definitely be worth tuning into.

The show is slated to begin at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT, so just about two hours from the time of this writing. As with all Xbox livestreams, you have multiple ways to watch this one, but the easiest way will be through the YouTube livestream we’ve embedded below.

Other options for today’s livestream include Xbox on Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter. This is actually the first Xbox event that won’t be streaming on Mixer in a very long time, as Microsoft is in the process of shutting that service down. It should be noted that there will also be a one hour pre-show on YouTube hosted by Geoff Keighley as part of Summer Game Fest, which you can watch via the video embedded below.

Since this showcase will focus entirely on first-party games from Microsoft, expectations for this event are high. We know for sure that Halo Infinite will play a big part in today’s showcase, but beyond that, we’ve mostly been left in that dark. Rumors have been swirling about a potential Fable 4 reveal, and we’ll likely see some footage from previously-announced games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

Beyond that, though, the content of this showcase is a mystery to all of us. As always, we’ll be covering the event here at SlashGear, so check back here later today for all the news from the show.