Xbox Series X and PS5 restocks confirmed at Walmart today

Another day, another restock – and today is a big day for those on the hunt for one of the new consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Walmart has confirmed that it will be restocking both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 today, along with their less-expensive alternatives, the Xbox Series S and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition.

Walmart confirmed to The Verge today that Xbox Series X|S consoles will go back in stock at 11:30 AM PST/2:30 PM EST, while PlayStation 5 consoles will go back in stock a half-hour later at 12 PM PST/3 PM EST. Walmart’s usual restock time is 12 PM PST on days when new stock is being listed, but here it’s likely splitting stock up so its website doesn’t get overwhelmed by prospective Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 buyers at the same time.

Indeed, Walmart’s website has fallen victim to the floods of users looking to buy one of these consoles in the past, so splitting up stock like this is probably a good thing. Of course, it may not guarantee website stability at all, as we expect a ton of people to be chasing all four of these consoles.

As a reminder, Walmart’s process is generally every person for themselves, so you’ll want to be refreshing the page for the console you want to buy a couple of minutes ahead of time. These consoles are probably going to sell out immediately, and with Walmart’s website expected to struggle under the load of people trying to rush through checkout, it’s going to be a feat to even get a console in your cart and start the checkout process.

Keep in mind that Walmart also has a mobile app, so if you’re worried about the website being unreliable, that could be worth a download. Walmart has separate listings for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and PlayStation 5, so be sure to pick the right one for the console you want. As always, we’ll let you know when future restocks are announced by retailers, so keeping checking back with SlashGear for more.