Xbox Live Games with Gold for March are for fans of shooters

With the first day of March getting ever closer, Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Live Games with Gold lineup for next month. If there’s a theme to this month, it definitely seems to be shooters – be they tactical, top-down, or run-and-gun games. If you’re a fan of shooters of any variety, you’ll probably want to reserve at least a little bandwidth to download these games next month.

The first game up for grabs next month is Warface: Breakout, an Xbox One tactical first-person shooter that centers on cooperation with your teammates. As it happens, the developers behind Warface: Breakout will be running an event from March 8th to March 22nd that will serve up various rewards for playing the game’s team deathmatch mode, so they’re definitely looking to take advantage of that expected influx of players.

Next up is Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse. Almost certainly not as serious as a game like Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse is instead for fans of top-down, twin stick shooters like Geometry Wars or Enter the Gungeon. Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse also offers up couch co-op, which an increasingly rare sight in video games these days, so it’s definitely worth a download if you miss the old days of multiplayer gaming.

Then we have Metal Slug 3, which is a run-and-gun game that hardly needs an introduction. Metal Slug 3 is one of the Xbox 360 options for the month of March, and it’ll be joined by Port Royale 3 – the only March title that can’t be described as a shooter of some kind. As always, the Xbox 360 titles will be playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backward compatibility.

Warface: Breakout will go live on March 1st and will be free for the entire month of March, while Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse will be available from March 16th to April 15th. Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3 will split the month down the middle, with Metal Slug 3 being available from March 1st to the 15th and Port Royale 3 going free from March 16th to the 31st.