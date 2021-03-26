Xbox Indie Showcase: How and when to watch today

Last week, Microsoft announced plans to host a indie gaming showcase with Twitch. This showcase will cover a lot of the games coming to Xbox consoles through the ID@Xbox program, and it’ll also reveal a new slate of games that’s on the way to Xbox Game Pass. That indie showcase is taking place later today, and here we’ve included the details on how and where to watch the show in this article.

Microsoft’s indie gaming showcase will be kicking off at 9 AM PDT/12 PM EDT. Since the showcase is in partnership with Twitch, it’s little surprise that the only way to watch is on Twitch’s platform. There are actually two places on Twitch where you’ll be able to tune in: the Twitchgaming channel and the official Xbox channel. Both with be broadcasting the same show, and both will have the Twitch chat you know and (maybe) love.

As for what to expect during the show, Microsoft has already given away a few details about what will be on display. The company said last week that it will detail more than 100 games, with more than 25 of them offering new looks at gameplay or new trailers. Some of the games we’ll see during the show today include Second Extinction, The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, Exo One, and STALKER 2.

The showcase will be hosted by a number of different Twitch streamers who will be interviewing developers, so even though Microsoft didn’t tell us how long we can expect the showcase to last, it sounds like it’ll be a pretty lengthy show. If nothing else, it’ll be a good way to see what’s coming up next for Xbox Game Pass, but we’ll hopefully get a few entirely new reveals during the show as well.

It sounds like this is just the first of multiple planned team ups between Twitchgaming and ID@Xbox, so perhaps we can expect more showcases like this in the future? Time will tell, but for now, Xbox fans should set aside some time later today to catch this broadcast.