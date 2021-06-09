Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s free Disney+ perk is back: Here’s how to claim it

In addition to games, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate periodically offers a number of perks to its subscribers. One such perk Microsoft launched last year served up a free trial to Disney+, and now the company has announced that it’s bringing that trial back. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can get a one-month trial to Disney+, but as always, there are some conditions that Ultimate users should be aware of before signing up.

For starters, the conditions say that this is only available to new Disney+ subscribers, though in a post to Xbox Wire, Microsoft does note that “Ultimate members who do not currently have an active Disney+ subscription will be eligible to claim the 30-day subscription trial.” So, it sounds like current subscribers won’t be able to redeem the code, but if you let your subscription lapse, you’ll then be able to claim the offer a get a month on the house. Microsoft says that even those who claimed the Disney+ perk the first time it was available can claim this one as well.

The Disney+ subscription can be claimed in a number of ways: through the Perks Gallery on Xbox consoles, through the Xbox app on PC, or through the Xbox Game Pass mobile app. You’ll be redirected to Disney+ to activate your one-month trial as soon as you claim the perk, so make sure that you don’t have an active Disney+ subscription when you attempt to claim this promo.

The good news is that if you do have an active subscription, you’ve got plenty of time to let it lapse and claim your free month through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft says that this perk will be claimable until September 30th, so it’ll basically be up for grabs throughout the entire summer.

One thing to keep in mind is the fact that Disney+ will start charging its regular subscription rate after the free month is up, so if you don’t want to be charged, it’s probably a good idea to cancel your account right after you activate this trial. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate’s free Disney+ perk is live today, so check out the Perks Gallery to claim it.