Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added these 16 classic games to Cloud Gaming

Xbox Game Pass is getting an update today, but instead of adding games across the full spectrum of Game Pass services – PC, console, and cloud – today’s update is focused entirely on Cloud Gaming. In fact, not only is Cloud Gaming the sole focus, but it’s also only about backward compatible games, with Microsoft adding 16 titles from the OG Xbox and Xbox 360 to Game Pass Ultimate.

Previously, backward compatible games weren’t available through Cloud Gaming, but only though the console implementation of Game Pass. That’s all starting to change today with the launch of these 16 games, which will be playable on Android devices. The 16 titles joining Xbox Cloud Gaming today are listed below:

• Banjo-Kazooie

• Banjo-Tooie

• Double Dragon Neon

• Fable II

• Fallout: New Vegas

• Gears of War 2

• Gears of War 3

• Gears of War: Judgement

• Jetpac Refuelled

• Kameo

• Perfect Dark

• Perfect Dark Zero

• The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

• The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

• Viva Pinata

• Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Pinata, and Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise all have touch controls enabled as well, so you don’t even need a controller to play those games. For everything else, though, you’ll want a controller handy.

There are a ton of Rare games on here, which makes sense because many of the company’s classic games are mainstays on Xbox Game Pass. Just as well, we’re seeing Microsoft put its recent Bethesda acquisition to use quickly by bringing games like New Vegas, Oblivion, and Morrowind to Cloud Gaming too. If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to have a deep open world RPG like New Vegas on your phone, now is the chance to find out.

It seems that Cloud Gaming beta participants have been pushing for Microsoft to bring some backward compatible games to the service, as the company says that people have been requesting games from previous generations since its “earliest cloud gaming preview.” With that in mind, we’re told that more backward compatible games will be landing on Cloud Gaming soon, so we’ll let you know when more is revealed.