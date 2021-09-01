Xbox Game Pass picks up Breathedge, more Final Fantasy to start September

If you haven’t noticed, it’s the first day of September, which means there’s a new batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft today detailed the titles that will be added to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of the month. There are some familiar names among the bunch, including a Final Fantasy game that was rather divisive when it first launched.

The additions begin tomorrow, September 2nd, with the arrival of Craftopia (cloud, console, and PC), Final Fantasy XIII (console and PC), Signs of the Sojourner (cloud, console, and PC), and Surgeon Simulator 2 (cloud, console, and PC). It should be noted that Craftopia is launching on Xbox Game Pass as a Game Preview, which is the Xbox equivalent of early access.

Xbox Game Pass already hosts a lot of Final Fantasy games, so the addition of Final Fantasy XIII comes as little surprise. Final Fantasy VII Remastered, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, and Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster are currently available through Xbox Game Pass, and previously, other titles like Final Fantasy XV, Final Fantasy VII, and Final Fantasy IX were available. It sounds like Final Fantasy XIII will be right at home on Xbox Game Pass.

In any case, the additions continue next week on September 7th, which is when Crown Trick joins Game Pass on console on PC. September 9th is another big day for Game Pass, as it’s then we’ll see the additions of Breathedge (cloud, console, and PC), Nuclear Throne (console and PC), and The Artful Escape (console and PC). That rounds out up the list of newcomers to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of September.

As always, there are a handful of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month as well. On September 13th, we’ll see Red Dead Online (cloud and console) depart, and on September 15th, it’ll be joined by six more games: Company of Heroes 2 (PC), Disgaea 4 (PC), Forza Motorsport 7 (cloud, console, and PC), Hotshot Racing (cloud and console), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (cloud, console, and PC), and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (cloud and console). If you’re in the middle of any of those titles at the moment, be sure to finish them up quickly.