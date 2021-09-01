Xbox Game Pass just gave Halo Infinite fans some good news

Earlier today, Microsoft revealed a new batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass this month. The slate of upcoming games seems pretty solid, but hidden within today’s announcement was something that folks looking forward to Halo Infinite will want to take note of. As it turns out, Halo Infinite is available for pre-load through Xbox Game Pass beginning today, months before the game is slated to release.

According to Microsoft, Halo Infinite pre-loads are available on both console and PC. If you’re subscribed to either version of Game Pass, you can head to the Microsoft Store and install Halo Infinite on your machine, whether that’s an Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or a PC.

Unfortunately, while this is exciting news, you’re going to be waiting quite some time before that pre-load becomes playable. Last week, Microsoft and 343 Industries announced a release date of December 8th for Halo Infinite. Originally, Halo Infinite was meant to be a launch title for the Xbox Series X in November 2020, but various delays have pushed it back by more than a year.

The fact that you can pre-load the game now suggests that Microsoft and 343 Industries are confident that Halo Infinite will be out on December 8th. If you live in an area with slow internet speeds, this also gives you plenty of time to get the download taken care of so you can start playing right when the game goes live at the end of the year.

It’s important to remember that if you’re only looking to play Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer, you don’t need Xbox Game Pass. Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer will be free-to-play, meaning that you’ll only need to pay for the campaign. We’ll let you know more about Halo Infinite as additional details are revealed in the lead-up to release, so stay tuned for more.