Xbox Game Pass is ending October strong with new game additions

Microsoft has revealed a new slate of games heading Xbox Game Pass in the second half of the month, and there are some big names on the list. There are 8 games in total, and they’re being led by Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition. That’ll be joining Xbox Game Pass for PC the same day it releases via Steam and the Microsoft Store: October 15th.

Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition was first announced back in August, and it came as little surprise to Age of Empires fans who have already seen Microsoft release Definitive Editions for the first two games in the series. Though Age of Empires 3 doesn’t get as much attention as Age of Empires 2, this Definitive Edition could change that, as AoE 3 is a solid game in its own right.

In general, it seems that October 15th is a big day for Xbox Game Pass, because in addition to Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition, we’ll be getting four more games. Look for Heave Ho (PC), Katana Zero (Android, console, PC), Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (console, PC), and The Sword of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse (PC) to all land on the same day.

On October 21st, we’ll see ScourgeBringer arrive on the console version of Xbox Game Pass, and it’ll quickly be followed by Cricket 19 and Supraland on October 22nd (both titles will only be available in the console version of Xbox Game Pass).

There are, of course, a number of games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month, including Felix the Reaper, Metro 2033 Redux, Minit, Saints Row IV Re-Elected, and State of Mind on October 15th. On October 30th, we’ll see another batch of games that includes After Party, LEGO Star Wars 3, Rise & Shine, Tacoma, The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game, and The Red String Club leave Xbox Game Pass, so if you’re currently working through any of those, be sure to spend some time with them while you still can.