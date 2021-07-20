Xbox Game Pass gets Microsoft Flight Simulator and two classics to close out July

Microsoft has revealed the games that will launch on Xbox Game Pass in the second half of July, and it looks like it’s going to be a packed couple of weeks. The new additions are led by the Xbox Series X|S version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will be launching on Xbox Game Pass the same day it releases: July 27th. Sorry, Xbox One users, but this will be one of the few games on Xbox Game Pass exclusive to Xbox Series X|S.

There’s plenty more to look forward to aside from Microsoft Flight Simulator, though. Two of July’s additions – Battlefield V (cloud) and CrisTales (cloud, console, and PC) – are already available on Xbox Game Pass, so you can give those a spin whenever you want.

On July 22nd, we’ll see a trio of new games land on the service. Atomicrops, Raji: An Ancient Epic, and Last Stop will all be joining the cloud, console, and PC iterations of Game Pass that day. It’s worth noting that these are all ID@Xbox games too, so if you’ve been on the hunt for some new indie games to check out, these are all probably worth looking into.

Then, on July 26th, we’ll see a couple of Xbox classics join the service, with Blinx: The Time Sweeper and Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge both landing on the cloud and console versions of Game Pass. These are OG Xbox titles, which are still a fairly rare sight even with Microsoft’s focus on backward compatibility, and they’re joining Game Pass for the 20th anniversary of the console. Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge is one of the most beloved original Xbox games around, so be sure to have a look at that if you missed it back in the early aughts.

On July 27th, we’ll see the aforementioned launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X|S, and then Microsoft ends July with a bang on the 29th. On that day, Lethal League Blaze (cloud, console, and PC), Omno (cloud, console, and PC), Project Wingman (PC), and The Ascent (cloud, console, and PC) will all be going live to wrap up the month.

As always, there’s also a fresh batch of games leaving the service at the end of the month. On July 31st, we’ll see It Lurks Below (console and PC), The Touryst (cloud, console, and PC), and UnderMine (cloud, console, and PC) depart, so if you’re currently playing any of those, be sure to finish them up in the next week-and-a-half or so.