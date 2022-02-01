Xbox Game Pass February 2022 adds massive ARK pack and CrossfireX

Microsoft has revealed the first batch of games heading to Xbox Game Pass in February, and there are a lot of indie titles this time around. While that might seem like a knock against Game Pass, it isn’t, because oftentimes indie games can offer a lot more value than their AAA counterparts. There’s a healthy mix of indie titles heading to Xbox Game Pass in the first half of February, including some fairly big names in the indie space.

As detailed on Xbox Wire, the new additions begin on Thursday, February 3rd, which is when Contrast (cloud and console), Dreamscaper (cloud, console, and PC), and Telling Lies (cloud, console, and PC) will be joining the service. A week later, on February 10th, we’ll see Besiege (cloud, console, and PC), CrossfireX (console), Edge of Eternity (cloud, console, and PC), Skul: The Hero Slayer (cloud, console, and PC), and The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom (cloud, console, and PC) join Game Pass as well.

February 10th is the biggest day in the first half of February for Xbox Game Pass in terms of total additions, but February 14th might just be the biggest from a name recognition standpoint. On Valentine’s Day, you’ll be able to dive into ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition (cloud, console, and PC) along with Infernax (cloud, console, and PC).

It should be noted that ARK: Ultimate Survivor Edition includes the base game, the original season pass – which includes the Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction expansions – and the Genesis season pass, so there’s quite a bit of extra content. Beyond that, it’s also worth pointing out that Edge of Eternity and Infernax are day-one releases for Xbox Game Pass.

Aside from the new additions, this is a fairly quiet month for Xbox Game Pass. There are no new titles getting Xbox touch controls, but there are, as always, several games leaving the service in the middle of the month. On February 15th, Control, Code Vein, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, The Medium, Project Winter, and The Falconeer are all leaving Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is losing some big-name titles this month between Final Fantasy XII, Control, Code Vein, and The Falconeer, so be sure to finish those up if you’re currently playing any of them. We’ll be getting a new update on Xbox Game Pass toward the middle of the month, so stay tuned for details on the next batch of games.