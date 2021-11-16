Xbox Game Pass closes out November 2021 with a ton of indies

Amid all the hubbub of launching Halo Infinite‘s multiplayer early yesterday, Microsoft has also revealed the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in the second half of November. Admittedly, November’s second batch of games is a bit more reserved than the first, but then, it’s hard to top a content drop that added titles like Forza Horizon 5, One Step From Eden, and It Takes Two in the span of just two weeks. In any case, there are still some games worth checking out with this next round of additions.

New games for the second half of November 2021

In this case, the additions have already gotten underway, as both Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins are now available on Xbox Cloud Gaming through EA Play. These are two undeniable classics, and now you can play them on your phone without having to download them first. Just keep in mind that in order to access Xbox Cloud Gaming, you’ll need to have an active subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as it isn’t included in the standard console and PC subscriptions.

Tomorrow, we’ll see Next Space Rebels join the cloud, console, and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, but the biggest day for new additions is definitely November 18th. On that day, Exo One, Fae Tactics, My Friend Pedro, and Undungeon will all be joining Xbox Game Pass, and all of them will be available across cloud, console, and PC. It’s worth noting that all of these games were published through the ID@Xbox program, with Undungeon even being a day-one release for the service.

On November 23rd, we’ll see Deeeer Simulator and Mortal Shell join, while Evil Genius 2 will close out the month on November 30th. Once again, all of these games will be available through the cloud, console, and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass, and all of them were published via the ID@Xbox program for indie developers. Outside of Dead Space and Dragon Age: Origins, we’re getting a constant stream of indie games to close out the month.

Xbox Touch Controls come to more games

In addition to these new releases, Microsoft also announced that 17 new games are getting Xbox Touch Controls. As the name suggests, Xbox Touch Controls allow players to control cloud games with their smartphone’s touchscreen instead of pairing a controller.

The 17 games getting Xbox Touch Controls with this update include Aragami 2, The Artful Escape, Dandy Ace, Echo Generation, Flynn: Son of Crimson, Football Manager 2022: Xbox Edition, Frostpunk, The Good Life, Lost Words: Beyond the Page, Might Goose, Moonglow Bay, Phoenix Point, The Procession to Calvary, Skatebird, Superliminal, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, and Yakuza 5 Remastered.

There are, of course, a collection of games leaving the service this month as well. At the end of November, eight games will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass: Call of the Sea (cloud, console, and PC), FIFA 19 (console and PC), Football Manager 2021 (PC), Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (console and PC), Haven (cloud, console, and PC), Hello Neighbor (cloud, console, and PC), Morkredd (cloud, console, and PC), Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC).

On December 8th, Destiny 2: Beyond Light will be departing the cloud and console versions, too, so Microsoft is warning us about that one early. Needless to say, if you’re currently playing any of the games listed above, you should probably finish them as soon as possible because they won’t be around much longer.