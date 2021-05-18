Xbox Game Pass closes out May with 15 new additions

It looks like Xbox Game Pass is closing out the month of May in a big way, because there are 15 additions heading to the service over the next couple of weeks. Some of these additions are games that are already available to console and PC users making their way to cloud, while others are entirely new to the world of Xbox Game Pass. Regardless, it seems that Game Pass subscribers are going to have a lot of new options spring up in the days leading to June.

The additions for the latter half of May start with SnowRunner, which is actually making its debut on Xbox Game Pass today on cloud, console, and PC. On May 20th, we’ll see Peggle 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville both arrive on cloud, having both been previously available on the PC and console versions through EA Play.

Peggle 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville aren’t the only two games hitting Xbox Game Pass on May 20th. On that day, we’ll also see Secret Neighbor (PC) and The Wild at Heart (console and PC) join the service. The very next day, The Catch: Carp & Coarse Fishing (cloud, console, and PC) and Knockout City (console and PC) will join Xbox Game Pass, with Knockout City joining via EA Play.

On May 25th, we’ll see a single game join the fray – Maneater on cloud, console, and PC – and then on May 27th, we’ll see a bunch of games join the service all at once. On that day, Conan Exiles (cloud and console), Fuzion Frenzy (cloud), Joy Ride Turbo (cloud), MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (console), Slime Rancher (PC), Solasta: Crown of the Magister (PC), and SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest (PC) will all be joining the service, with Conan Exiles being optimized for Xbox Series X|S the same day it joins Game Pass.

Microsoft has also added a Xbox touch controls to a few more games that are available through the cloud, with the list including Banjo-Tooie, Call of the Sea, Genesis Noir, Narita Boy, Neir: Automata Become As Gods Edition, Rain on Your Parade, and Two Point Hospital. As always, there are several games leaving this month: Assetto Corsa (cloud and console), Broforce (PC), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (console), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (console), Survivng Mars (cloud, console, and PC), and Void Bastards (cloud, console, and PC). So, if you’re in the middle of any of those, be sure to finish them up by May 31st.