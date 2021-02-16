Xbox Game Pass closes out February with Dirt 5, Elite Dangerous

We are firmly in the middle of February, which means that Microsoft has delivered a mid-month update for Xbox Game Pass, detailing the games that will be landing on the service in the latter half of the month. Today’s update was fairly slim by Game Pass standards, with only seven new additions announced. With that said, some of the games joining the Xbox Game Pass catalog are big names indeed.

The first new batch of games will be landing on Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of days. On February 18th, we’ll see Code Vein (PC), Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (cloud and console), and Wreckfest (cloud, console, and PC) join. On February 23rd, those games will be joined Killer Queen Black (cloud and console), and then Xbox Game Pass will round out the month with Dirt 5 (cloud, console, and PC), Elite Dangerous (console), and Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC) on February 25th.

As far as this slate of new additions are concerned, Dirt 5 will definitely get some ears to perk up, as it’s one of the few Xbox Series X games available. Obviously, Dirt 5 will also play on Xbox One, but those will an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S looking to get some mileage out of it will definitely want to give it a download. Killer Queen Black is another title worth the bandwidth with its team-based strategy gameplay, and that’s particularly true if you’ve got some friends to team up with.

In addition to announcing these new games headed to Game Pass, Microsoft also revealed a slate of cloud-compatible games that will soon be getting Xbox touch controls. On February 18th, Bridge Constructor Portal, Morkredd, Neoverse, Nowhere Prophet, Spiritfarer, The Little Acre, and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will be getting touch controls, so you’ll be able to stream them to an Android device with no controller needed to play.

Finally, we have the list of games that will be leaving Xbox Game Pass before the end of February. On February 24th, Dirt 4 will be leaving to make way for Dirt 5, and then on February 28th, we’ll see Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight, Mother Russia Bleeds, Oxenfree, The Jackbox Party Pack 4, and Vambrace: Cold Soul depart the service. If you’re in the middle of any of those games, be sure to finish them up before the leave Xbox Game Pass in a couple of weeks.