Xbox Digital Direct ditches redemption codes in console bundles

Many gamers buy consoles that come bundled with some games primarily because they want that game and need a console to play it. There will always be some, however, who will buy such a console just for the looks, even if they already own the game or even if they don’t even want to play the game. These gamers would often just give away or sell those bundle games but the Xbox’s new Digital Direct feature is now making that impossible in the name of making it easier to redeem those games in the first place.

To be fair, redeeming bundled games, DLCs, and items is not exactly a task many look forward to. It primarily involves typing in lengthy codes, one for each item or game. In this day and age of digital content delivery, one would hope we would evolve away from such an archaic method. Microsoft has and it’s calling it Digital Direct.

When you buy an Xbox One console bundle, like the limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X, you will no longer receive a redemption code. Instead, you will be given a lengthy message on this new Digital Direct system. You simply set up the new Xbox, sign in to your account, and redeem your freebies. It’s as simple as that.

You can even do the redemption process later if you skipped it during the setup. Simply go to your Xbox’s Account settings and see what’s included. The redeemable products are tied to the very first account used to set up that console, something new owners might have to keep in mind if they live with other Xbox account holders.

This Xbox Digital Direct is a long-awaited convenience for many Xbox gamers but it will also inconvenience a small segment of that market. The system makes it impossible to give or sell those redeemable items, at least not without potentially compromising the security of people’s Xbox accounts. They’ll just have to buy those games on their own, which is exactly what Microsoft would want anyway.