Xbox Design Lab returns with Xbox Series X|S controllers, new customization options

Today is a pretty big day for Xbox Design Lab. The website, which allows customers to design and buy custom Xbox controllers, is coming back online after going dark around 9 months ago. It’s making a pretty big comeback, too, as it now offers the redesigned Xbox Wireless Controller that launched alongside Xbox Series X|S along with several new customization options.

Xbox Design Lab launched in the middle of the last generation, but Microsoft took the website offline in October as it prepared for the impending launch of Xbox Series X|S. Now that the launch of those new consoles is officially in the books (even though we’re still waiting for stock levels to stabilize), Microsoft has relaunched Xbox Design Lab with some new options.

For starters, there are 18 different colors to pick from for pretty much every controller component. The body, back, d-pad, bumpers, triggers, and thumbsticks can all be customized in one of these 18 shades, including new colors like Shock Blue, Pulse Red, and Electric Volt – three colors that have been introduced in this new generation.

Microsoft says that most of the resin colors – all but Pulse Red, Zest Orange, Regal Purple, and Robot White – are “made with plastics containing 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials by weight” as well, so they’re a little more environmentally friendly than the controllers of the past. In addition to the new colors, Microsoft has also rolled out a new option for the ABXY face buttons: black-on-color. The View, Menu, and Share buttons are getting a new black-on-white color option as well.

A controller made through Xbox Design Lab costs a little more than a standard Xbox Wireless Controller, coming in at $69.99. Users can also opt to laser engrave their controller for $10 more. The Xbox Design Lab is open for new orders today, and Microsoft says that all controllers will be delivered within 14 business days of their order date.