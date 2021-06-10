Xbox Cloud Gaming TV stick and smart TV apps officially in the works

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase is undoubtedly one of the biggest shows happening at E3 this year, but before that goes down on Sunday, Microsoft has given us an update on all things Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass was a major focus for Microsoft in the latter half of the previous generation and continues to be a big focus as we head deeper into the new generation. It seems that it’s about to come to a lot more devices and screens as well.

In a post to Xbox Wire today, Microsoft detailed some new initiatives for Xbox Game Pass that will help it become more ubiquitous. Microsoft started off with a rather big reveal, saying that it’s working with TV manufacturers around the world to “embed the Xbox experience directly into internet-connected televisions with no extra hardware required except a controller.” So, it sounds like a Game Pass TV app is on the way, and it’ll tap into cloud gaming just like Android devices currently do.

In addition, Microsoft says that it’s building “its own streaming devices for cloud gaming,” with the goal being to let anyone play games through Game Pass regardless of what kind of TV or monitor they have and without the need for a console. Microsoft has hinted in the past that these devices could take the form of a streaming stick, so don’t be surprised if that’s among the lineup when Microsoft reveals its slate of cloud gaming hardware.

These efforts go further than working with TV manufacturers to develop a smart TV app and rolling out streaming devices, as Microsoft also says that it will be exploring different subscriptions for Xbox Game Pass so that players can “experience the most immersive and fun games across devices, geographies, and financial realities.”

Of course, for these plans to take off, Microsoft needs to roll out cloud gaming in more regions around the world, and it’s doing just that, announcing that cloud gaming will be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate later this year in Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. It sounds like we can expect some big things for Xbox Game Pass in the near future, so we’ll keep you updated as these plans start to come to fruition.