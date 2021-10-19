Wyze Video Doorbell Pro arrives for preorder: Features, release date, price

Smart home company Wyze has launched its new Video Doorbell Pro for preorder. The device is exactly what it sounds like: a smart doorbell with a built-in camera, offering consumers an alternative to similar products from larger companies. Wyze promises a wide-angle view, rapid installation, long battery life, and more.

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro features a 1440 x 1440 wide-angle fisheye view of your porch or wherever the camera is mounted. The model features up to six months of battery life for wireless use, though there’s also the option of wired operation for those who don’t want to worry about recharging.

The Video Doorbell Pro has dual-band 2.4GHz and 5Ghz WiFi support and IP65 weatherproof construction for use outdoors in all seasons. Customers don’t need the Wyze subscription service to store motion-activated videos in the cloud, though Cam Plus offers additional features like Package Detection and Person Detection.

The doorbell functionality comes with 20 different notification sounds, including chimes or more unique options like chirps. Users can set the doorbell to eight sound levels, plus there’s two-way audio for communicating with someone outside without opening the door. The camera aspect, meanwhile, includes night vision support.

The Wyze Video Doorbell Pro is available to preorder now for $64.99. The company is also offering a bundle with the Cam Plus subscription for the same price; the standalone plan is otherwise priced at $1.99/month. Wyze expects to start shipping the video doorbell in December.