Wyze Cam Outdoor security camera now available to pre-order

Budget smart home security company Wyze has launched pre-orders for its newly introduced Wyze Cam Outdoor security camera, one that is designed for wireless use outdoors. The Wyze Cam Outdoor looks like a more rugged version of the cube-shaped Wyze Cam models, offering a variety of features that make it suitable for exposure to the elements, including wire-free operation and IP65 weather resistance.

Wyze is, for those who are still unfamiliar with the brand, best known for offering inexpensive home security cameras and, more recently, connected home devices like smart light bulbs and a motion sensor kit. The latest product from the company is the previously revealed Wyze Cam Outdoor, which features the same general design as the regular Wyze Cam.

However, the new model features a weather-resistant design for use in rainy and snowy environments, as well as a pair of 2600mAh batteries that enable a few months of use before the camera needs to be recharged. As well, Wyze has packed many of the features from its in-home security cameras into the outdoor model.

The new camera offering can record in 1080p Full HD and includes support for night vision that extends out 25ft from the lens. Wyze Cam Outdoor likewise features PIR motion detection that uses motion to trigger the automatic recording of 12-second video clips. As with the other cameras, Wyze can automatically save these videos in the cloud for 14 days as a free service.

Today’s big news is that Wyze Cam Outdoor is now available to preorder from the company for $49.99 (starter kit). The initial kit purchase is necessary because it includes the base station, which supports up to four security cameras. Each additional camera — without the base station — is priced at $39.99 USD. According to Wyze, these pre-orders will start shipping in October.