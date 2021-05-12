Wyze Buds Pro true wireless earbuds offer ANC at a budget price

Wyze, the company that made a name for itself with its low-price home security cameras, has expanded its portfolio again, this time announcing the launch of its new Wyze Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. The new model has launched for preorder at $59.99 USD, which is a budget price considering the model’s Active Noise Cancellation feature.

The Wyze Buds Pro packs in a number of high-end features, including the promise of up to 18 hours of battery life (including the charging case battery) with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. Each earbud features a trio of microphones designed to ‘isolate and amplify’ the user’s voice when taking calls or using a personal assistant.

The Active Noise Cancellation is by far the most interesting feature; it offers 40dB ANC with wind noise reduction tech. Wyze includes a Transparency Mode that can be turned on with the press of a button to amplify ambient sounds, a safety feature for the times you’re out in public or need to hear someone talking nearby.

Wyze says that its new Wyze Buds Pro features 4.5 hours of battery life from a single charge with the ANC feature turned on; that number jumps to 6 hours with the ANC turned off. The case supports quick charging, giving the user an hour of audio playback for every 15 minutes spent in the case. The case likewise supports Qi wireless charging in addition to USB-C.

The Wyze Buds Pro model is offered in black for preorder at $59.99 USD, plus a $5.99 USD shipping cost for a total price of $65.98. The company says that preorders will start shipping to customers in July. The model ships with three silicone ear tip sizes.