WWE 2K22 finally gets a release date, but fans may not be happy

It’s been a while since we last heard from the WWE 2K series, and it seems it’ll still be a while yet. 2K Games has finally announced the release date for WWE 2K22, but unfortunately, it’s not going to be the release date most fans had in mind. That’s because WWE 2K22 isn’t launching this year as originally expected.

Announced over the weekend, WWE 2K22 will instead be shipping out in March 2022, which means that it’s been delayed somewhat. While we never had a rock-solid release date for the game before, it was expected to come out sometime in 2021. We don’t know a lot about the game at this point, but 2K Games has released the first teaser trailer, which we’ve embedded below.

While fans may be disappointed with this release date, there probably aren’t many of them who will object to 2K taking its time on WWE 2K22. The last game in the series – WWE 2K20 – launched in a rather poor state, netting negative reviews from critics and players alike. The controversy generated by WWE 2K20 prompted 2K Games to cancel WWE 2K21 outright and launch WWE 2K Battlegrounds in its place.

Even though 2K Games is keeping most details about WWE 2K22 under wraps for now, a very brief post on the on the company’s website does say that the game will offer “new controls, stunning graphics, and a redesigned engine.” Obviously, we’ll need to wait until the game is actually here before we can judge it, but hopefully, those improvements make the longer-than-usual wait worth it.

Of course, even if WWE 2K22 isn’t the homerun fans may be hoping for, it has to be better than WWE 2K20, right? We’ll find out in March 2022, and in the meantime, we’ll keep an eye out for a more specific release date from 2K Games.