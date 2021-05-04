WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic release date leaked by Blizzard itself

Back at BlizzConline earlier this year, Blizzard confirmed that The Burning Crusade will be coming to World of Warcraft Classic. Thanks to leaks ahead of the ceremony, many WoW Classic players expected that announcement, but even without those leaks, adding The Burning Crusade to WoW Classic was the next logical step once all of the content from vanilla World of Warcraft had been rolled out. Today, we may have an idea of when The Burning Crusade will launch, and it’s all thanks to a leak from Blizzard itself.

Over on the WoW Classic subreddit, users have shared screenshots of an advertisement for The Burning Crusade Classic that briefly appeared in the Battle.net desktop launcher today. That advertisement says that The Burning Crusade Classic will be launching on June 1st, which is just a few weeks away at this point.

Whether or not that’s the real release date for The Burning Crusade Classic is a matter of debate among WoW Classic players at the moment. Some have pointed out that a June 1st release date doesn’t leave much time for The Burning Crusade‘s prepatch, which was live in vanilla WoW for several weeks before the expansion itself launched.

Others are wondering if that June 1st date is when the prepatch will roll out to WoW Classic servers, while others in that thread have suggested that this was merely a placeholder date – or perhaps the date that Blizzard was originally targeting but has since delayed – that wasn’t changed before this ad was mistakenly sent live in the Battle.net launcher.

So, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding this disappearing ad. One thing we know for sure is that The Burning Crusade is on the horizon, and that’s true whether or not this June 1st date is accurate. We’ll keep an eye out for confirmation from Blizzard, so stay tuned for more.