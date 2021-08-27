WoW and The Burning Crusade Classic have some big additions coming up

It’s been a month since we last heard from the World of Warcraft team – for good reason, considering the scandal Activision Blizzard finds itself embroiled in at the moment – but today that silence was broken. The World of Warcraft team delivered a new update today that details what’s coming up both for retail WoW and The Burning Crusade Classic. It seems that both games have some big updates inbound, including one feature that retail WoW fans have been waiting for.

In a statement published to Twitter today, the World of Warcraft team announced Shadowlands update 9.15, which will be launching on the WoW Public Test Realm next week. The update “includes long-asked-for changes to make it easier to swap covenants and conduits, updates to make it so you don’t need to repeat covenant campaigns on alts, new character customization options for some races that were lacking them, and many more changes to help you play the want,” according to Blizzard’s statement.

Here’s a look at the next few months ahead.https://t.co/6qPkhv1Uta pic.twitter.com/qMsmgKwH5Y — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 27, 2021

The WoW team says that the patch “also has updates to improve the game environment for our community, including additional changes to some content to better reflect our shared values, better visibility into the impact of your in-game reports of harassment, and more serious penalties for people engaged in disruptive behavior.”

On the side of The Burning Crusade Classic, Blizzard says a patch will go live on September 15th that adds the Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep: The Eye raids, meaning Classic players will be able to face down Prince Kael’thas and Lady Vashj. Those raids will be going live in the Overlords of Outland update, which will kick off a new Arena season as well.

“We’re also working on something for WoW Classic players who’ve told us they’d like a chance at a fresh start, and will be sharing more on our plans soon,” Blizzard added, teasing the announcement of something new. In a separate tweet, Blizzard shared a fall roadmap for both games, which you can see embedded above.